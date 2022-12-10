Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: 'Awesome to Watch'

It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season.

Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive speed ... but was limited to a return-only role as a rookie and played in just eight of 17 games, failing to get on the board as a pass catcher.

Atwell's lack of production was a concerning storyline, but the Rams had more than enough firepower to overcome it en route to their second Super Bowl title. However, it's been a different story this year, with injuries ravaging Los Angeles' depth, forcing everybody to step up.

Perhaps nobody reflects that as well as Atwell.

Since All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury in mid-November, Atwell's flipped a script. He entered the Rams' Nov. 20 contest against the New Orleans Saints with one career reception; four games later, Atwell has hauled in 10 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 18 yards.

Best of all, the former Louisville Cardinal continues to ascend - he's started each of the last two games, the first of his career, and logged career highs in targets both times out.

Atwell's development was illustrated to a national audience in the Rams' 17-16 come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, catching a career-high five passes for 50 yards on nine targets ... from a quarterback he had no previous experience with in Baker Mayfield.

It was an extremely impressive showing from Atwell, announcing his arrival on a big stage and displaying just how much he's grown - something Rams coach Sean McVay touched on after the team's first win since Oct. 16.

"Tutu (Atwell), it's awesome to watch his growth and maturation and his comfort and confidence and his play swagger," McVay said.

All of these are traits that Atwell wasn't necessarily showing throughout the first year and a half of his career. Granted, he didn't get the opportunity - but he also hadn't shown enough in limited snaps to make McVay give him more.

But now, in what's become a lost season for the Rams at 4-9 and several games out of the playoff picture, Atwell's emergence in several areas is evident ... and Los Angeles will be better off for it in the long haul.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

