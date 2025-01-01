Los Angeles Rams Week 18 Seeding Scenarios
The Los Angeles Rams head into the final game of the regular season with a five-game winning streak. The Rams defeated their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Then the Rams clinched the NFC West title by getting results from other NFL teams that helped them secure the strength of victory tiebreaker over another division rival the Seattle Seahawks.
In Week 18 the Rams will play against the Seahawks. This game still has meaning for the Rams. We know they will host a playoff game at Sofi Stadium but what seed will they be in the NFC? Right now, the team is slated as the number three seed in the conference. A win on Sunday will place the team as the third seed heading into the playoffs.
But with a loss and a win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams will drop down to the number four seed. The Rams will have a more favorable matchup if they clinch the third seed. A drop to the four seed can see them playing the red-hot Minnesota Vikings. They defeated the Vikings earlier in the season in Week 8.
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams coaching staff will have a decision to make whether they want to let their players rest and get ready for the playoffs. Or send the starters out there and do their best to clinch the three seed. The three seed can also be important because if an upset happens in the playoffs and the Rams win their Wild Card game, they can host a second playoff game.
"Regardless, we're going to prepare for this game," said McVay. "There are some different scenarios and things that can play out. I'm aware of those now and what those entail. Whether or not that changes our approach, I don't think that can affect us. We'll come in, we'll clean up the tape ... And we'll look at the things that we need to do to be able to move forward."
Whoever is the team the Rams end up facing in the playoff, McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will have this team ready to go. The Rams are looking to make another run to a Super Bowl.
