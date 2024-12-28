McVay, Rams Are Enjoying a Wild Ride of a Season
The Los Angeles Rams only need to win two more games, and they will be on their way to the playoffs yet again. Los Angeles has turned things around, going 8-2 since their early season 1-4 start.
After losing players such as wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams struggled out of the gates but have been nearly unstoppable since then. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted a few of the positives from the Rams' season.
"What's been really good about our football team is these guys have just been in the moment," McVay said. "You're not naive to what's possibly at stake, but I think our guys have played their best football, and they've just focused on. Hey, let's go cut it loose. Let's play to the best of our ability. Let's have a great week of preparation and then let's be totally and completely present in that three-hour window that we're allotted, and let's enjoy doing it.
McVay credited his team with being an enjoyable group of players to be around. It has added to what has been an exciting season for McVay and the Rams.
The Rams have continued to gel together over the second half of the season and the on the field results have been undeniable.
"This has been a really fun team to be able to work with and I think there's been a lot of growth that's taken place," McVay said. "There have been a lot of experiences that I think have calloused us in the right way to be equipped to be able to play whatever game is necessary. We have a ton of respect for this opponent that's coming in. Obviously we had a really humbling experience against them in week two, but I like the looking guy's eye. I like to focus and the concentration. We want to wrap up the week the right way and then let's be ready to go Saturday night."
"They're fun. It's a bunch of fun guys. I think this team is growing closer. I think there's more of a connection. I always tell these guys, ‘I see better than I hear,’ and when you look at the way that they celebrate one another, you look at the way that the offense gets excited for the defense, the defense for the offense, or the kicking game making a big play for us and the way that they stay even-keeled throughout the course of games. I was just talking to the production crew about the moment for Tyler Higbee last week.
