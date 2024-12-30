Rams Reveal Mindset as Division Race Comes to a Head
The Los Angeles Rams have had a great turnaround this season. They are now trying to finish it off by making the playoffs. Early on it did not look good for them. They were hit with the injury bug but managed to get out of a rough 1-4 start to the season. This team is a whole different team than you saw in the first half of the year.
It helps when you have a veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford who has gone through many similar struggles with teams throughout his career. Head coach Sean McVay is also a great leader for his football team. These two never waved the white flag early on and never pressed the panic button.
Another veteran who had a lot going on behind the scenes but has been a big part of helping the offense during his absence has been tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee made his return in Week 16 and scored a well-earned touchdown. But before that, he was rehabbing two different injuries but was still in the building to help his teammates.
Now with Higbee back the offense is at full strength and they are more dangerous. He is another leader out there on the field for the team and plays a major role in both the passing game and the run game.
"It was a long journey, but it was great to be back out there, running around with the boys," said Rams tight end Tyler Higbee on Good Morning Football. "It was special [celebrating with his teammates]. It was something I am going to hold on to for the rest of my life. One of my finer football moments. Just filling that love and support from the team, the stuff, and everyone around ... Those guys have seen me go through the darkest days of my time with this rehab process."
Higbee also talked about the vibe this season in the locker room.
"Just be where our feet are. Take it one rep at a time, one day at a time. We got to win the day to day with red zone emphasis. We are doing a good job of being where our feet are and whoever the next opponent is, it does not matter who it is, just go ahead and handle business. The mindset is always to win the division."
