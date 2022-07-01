Skip to main content

Sean McVay Reveals Lone Regret From Rams Jared Goff Trade

McVay in a recent interview admits he could have handled the Goff trade better.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was almost universally praised. Fans and analysts alike believed that Stafford could finally get the Rams over the hump, which Goff was never able to do. 

They would be correct, as Stafford would come in and lead the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to raise the Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, Goff and the Lions would finish 3-13-1, good for last in the NFC North. 

While coach Sean McVay was ultimately happy with the trade in the long run, as it resulted in a Super Bowl victory for the Rams, he recently said on the Open Mike Podcast that he wishes he had handled the situation better. 

“That was a hard thing for me because the thing that’s more important than anything is being a good communicator — clear, open, and honest. Making sure people aren’t caught off guard and really having respect for the players and the coaches for what they have to do. And I wish that there had been better in-person communication,” McVay said. 

Trading Goff was not an easy decision for McVay, as he has nothing but love and respect for him as both a person and quarterback. However, he admits that the communication about the situation could have been much better. 

"But all in all, just the better communication, better clarity is what I would’ve wanted." McVay said. "I didn’t like the outside narrative, but I think he knows where my heart was."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

wolford
Play

Backup QB Ranks: Rams John Wolford Just 'Fine'?

Wolford has yet to throw a touchdown as he enters his third season.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
gaines 1
Play

NFL Most Underrated: Who’s Rams Best Candidate?

The Rams are loaded with stars, but it's the underrated role players that help glue the team together

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18497547
Play

Rams Announce 11 Open Training Camp Practices

The Rams will hold free, open to the public training camp practices prior to the preseason.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
16 hours ago

"I was glad we were able to connect, sit down, be honest with each other, and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other. And I wish I’d handled it better as a leader for him.”

When all is said and done, people will look back on this trade as an overall win for both sides. The Rams landed Stafford, who helped them become Super Bowl champions. On the other side, Goff got a fresh start in Detroit while the Lions were able to help further along their rebuild process. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

wolford
News

Backup QB Ranks: Rams John Wolford Just 'Fine'?

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
gaines 1
News

NFL Most Underrated: Who’s Rams Best Candidate?

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
USATSI_18497547
News

Rams Announce 11 Open Training Camp Practices

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Upper Class: Rams Receiver Among Best-Selling Jerseys in NFL

By Kevin Tame17 hours ago
donald
News

Major Milestone Within Rams Aaron Donald's Reach

By Bri Amaranthus18 hours ago
ca-times.brightspotcdn
News

Former Rams Taking Over Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

By Kevin TameJun 30, 2022
eric henderson
News

Rams Coaches Star in NFL '40 Under 40' List

By Mike FisherJun 30, 2022
img-0568
News

Ranking Rams' Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Daniel FlickJun 29, 2022