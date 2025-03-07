The Rams Should Add This Linebacker To Boost Their Defense
The Los Angeles Rams defense projects to be much better next season with the development of their young talents like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. They were able to keep Matthew Stafford with the team, so the expectation is that they're competing for a Super Bowl.
One way they can help with that is by boosting their defense through free agency. While it projects to get better, it never hurts to add more talent to an already talented group of players. Having an airtight defense will put less stress on the offense and will lead to games being less close for the Rams.
The Rams have a lot of positions they need to secure, and they can't afford to be giving out big contracts haphazardly in free agency. It's also important to strike a balance between offense and defense; while they need offensive star power, they can't completely forget about their defense either.
While the Rams could go out in free agency and target veterans that could mentor their rising defense, I've found a player that fits their timeline, could be on the team for many years, and projects to sign on for a cheap deal.
Jamien Sherwood from the New York Jets will be entering free agency this off-season, and he looks like a player the Rams should definitely be targeting. He's coming off of his best year with the Jets, and at just 25 years old, looks to be a stud.
In 2024, he had 158 total tackles and two sacks, alongside three passes defended. He led the NFL in tackles last year and showcased his ability to chase down players and tackle them, regardless of where he is on the field.
The Rams will be losing Christian Rozeboom in free agency, and Sherwood would be the perfect replacement for him. Their linebacker room already runs deep with Verse and Bryon Young, but adding Sherwood would add a lot of tenacity and speed to that defense, more so than it already has.
His age would allow him to continue to develop with the team, and while he didn't have a lot of sacks last season, his presence on the field and ability to make tackles will generate a lot of sacks for the players around him. He looks like a steal in free agency, and the Rams should offer him a contract as soon as they can.
