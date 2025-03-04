Should the Rams Bring In Darius Slay This Off-Season?
The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing their veteran cornerback Darius Slay after five seasons with the team. This comes after their Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Slay only had two tackles.
This move saves them some money against the cap, and they spent significant draft capital in bolstering their backfield, so this was a great move by the Eagles. Should the Los Angeles Rams be interested in targeting Slay in free agency?
The Rams should be interested because he'll most likely be a one-year rental with the team. He still has one year left on his deal, and I can't see a world where they extend him beyond that. He's 34, and his numbers have slowly been dwindling as his career progresses.
In 2024, he had 49 total tackles, alongside a forced fumble and fumble recovery. His only interception of the season came in the playoffs, against the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round. This year, he did not live up to his nickname 'Big Play Slay. '
The Rams don't have a cornerback they can trust to guard the opposing team's number one option, and I'm not so sure Slay is their answer either. He brings leadership and experience to the backfield, as well as his attitude and trash-talking.
There is something to be said about the vibe he would bring to the team and how that would help empower this young Rams defense. I'm just not so sure he'll hold up in coverage and be the player the Rams are looking for.
They have the money to bring him in, especially if it'll just be for a year. Additionally, this move would encourage the front office to sign other veterans and buy into this two-year window that the Rams have where they can contend for a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford.
I believe it'd be best for the Rams not to target him in free agency and instead take care of their deficiency in the backfield via the draft. There are also other cornerbacks in free agency they could target who are younger and could contribute more to the team.
