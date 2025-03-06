Should the Rams Target Joey Bosa in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Chargers just released Joey Bosa after being with the team for nine years. He's the last ever player to be part of the San Diego Chargers, and this move saves them a lot of money against the cap. He was a cornerstone for their defense, and it'll be weird seeing him in a different jersey.
With that being said, should the Rams be interested in signing Bosa? It would keep him in Los Angeles and he's familair with that area. It would provide their defense a boost that would push them into one of the best in the league.
Bosa could serve as a mentor to the entire defense, specifically Jared Verse. As a fellow DROY winner, he could help him navigate the ups and downs of a tenured NFL career, as well as teach him how to deal with adversity when it comes to injuries.
The Rams' defense is already pretty stacked. The addition of Bosa would empower their ability to stop the run as well as generate sacks. The biggest red flag in signing Bosa is his health. In his entire career, he has never been able to play 17 games.
In 2024, he was relatively healthy, and he was able to play 14 games. However, in the years before, he was only able to play five and then nine games. His health is a genuine liability, especially when he is being paid the money he's being paid.
The Rams have done trades and player releases that have helped free some money against the cap, so signing him isn't an impossibility. However, I worry that at 30 years old, he'll only be able to play a handful of games for them before he's injured once again.
While it is important to capitalize on this two-year window as it coincides with Matthew Stafford's restructured contract, I just don't think this move would be the best for the Rams. There are other ways they could help out their defense, including drafting a defensive player.
Bosa on the Rams would surely wreak havoc on opposing offenses, but I don't think he is worth the risk. There are other options in free agency that could give their defense a boost, and they still have to think about what they'll do on offense in free agency.
