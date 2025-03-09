Rams Should Go After Veteran Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
One area that the Rams young defense did struggle in was in the run game. That was a problem for the Rams all last season. They can fix that problem this offseason by finding the best free agents that fill that hole.
The Rams can go after veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen from the Washington Commanders. The Commanders released Allen this past week and now he can be picked up by any team even before free agency starts.
"Earlier this month, the team had granted Allen permission to seek a trade after telling him they were not going to extend his contract, sources said," said Jon Keim who covers the Commanders for ESPN. "Allen was entering the final year of his deal with a $15.5 million base salary and no more guaranteed money remaining."
"Sources said a handful of teams expressed interest in Allen but anticipated his release and felt they could sign him to a more desirable deal."
Allen will be a good attention for this Rams defense. He brings a veteran presence and he will help the Rams stop the run. An interesting player to keep your eyes on.
