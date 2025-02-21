Rams' Stars Honored in Top 101 NFL Players in 2024 List
Rams superstars Puka Nacua and Jared Verse were honored as Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players during the 2024 season list. Both men made the top 40, having put in a great regular-season and then topped it by balling out in the playoffs.
In their listed created by Mason Cameron, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, PFF listed Nacua as the 29th best player in the NFL despite the BYU playmaker missing multiple games to start the season and they ranked Verse, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year at 27.
"Nacua finished the 2024 season with the NFL’s highest receiving grade (92.6), leading the league in both yards per route run (3.23) — well ahead of the next closest qualifier (2.86) — and threat percentage (35.6%)." Wrote Cameron, Wasserman and Chadwick. "He would have been a lock for the top 10 on this list if he had maintained that production over a full season. However, with just 350 receiving snaps — less than half of the league leader—his limited workload pushes him slightly further down the rankings."
While Nacua's ranking makes sense in consideration for how PFF is grading players, especially since Justin Jefferson was ranked at 24 and Ja'Marr Chase was ranked at 21, Nico Collins being ranked higher than Nacua, coming in at 25 doesn't sit right with the soul.
Nacua was the better player, had better numbers and did so in less games. Verse on the other hand received a lot of love in the rankings and he is the highest edge rusher ranked outside the top 10.
"As PFF’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse rightfully earns his place on this list ahead of some more established names at the position. While many top edge rushers unleash their explosiveness primarily on passing downs, Verse’s relentless motor shows up on every snap."
Wrote Cameron, Wasserman and Chadwick. "He finished in the top 10 among edge defenders in both pass-rush grade (85.5) and run-defense grade (81.0), proving his all-around impact."
Verse made his impact felt the entire season but his game against Philadelphia in the postseason elevated his stock. It's hard to criticize him when he dominated the best offensive line in the NFL.
