Rams' Puka Nacua Could Be On the Verge of a Triple Crown Season
During the 2024 season, Rams WR Puka Nacua averaged almost 100 yards per game. Despite a knee injury postponing his sophomore season, Nacua remained a prevalent threat for the Rams, hauling in 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played.
Since he left the Detroit game early and was ejected from the Rams matchup in Seattle, he really only played ten full games last season. That means he averaged essentially eight catches and 99 yards per contest.
2024 Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase averaged 7.4 catches and 100.4 yards per game. So it's the same numbers across the board. Chase did have 17 touchdowns to Nacua's three but several factors could limit Chase's production in 2025.
Tee Higgins is expected to receive a massive extension from the Bengals, and players who receive money often see more opportunities. Joe Burrow had an MVP year and would have won the award if not for a defense that had as much success stopping opponents as a wet paper towel. However, Burrow's numbers might decrease, considering teams have an offseason to develop more schemes to prevent such an attack.
The Bengals might run the ball more in order to kill the clock, leaving less time for their defense to give up points. Chase Brown has proven himself as a runner and every additional carry he receives is one less opportunity for Chase. That is also less time for Chase to make things happen.
The next biggest threat for the award is Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson will remain dominant, the Vikings will either re-sign Sam Darnold, a player who has been figured out by the NFL once again, or JJ McCarthy, an unproven player without any real NFL experience.
With Cooper Kupp out the door and Matthew Stafford still expected to return, Nacua is set for a record-breaking season. Nacua is that caliber of player and if you don't agree with me, turn on the film. Stafford targets his guys, just ask Tutu Atwell and if Kupp is gone, that's even more targets for Nacua.
He already has the numbers, and if he can find the endzone more, he'll join Kupp and Elroy Hirsch as the only winners in franchise history.
