Rams Still Have the Best Quarterback in NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They will likely released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp today. But they will be bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
When the Rams ended their 2024 season it was not promised that Stafford was going to come back to play for the Rams in 2025.
We all remember how the last off-season went for the Rams and Stafford. They were in a similar situation, but the Rams and Stafford let talks go until a couple of days before training camp before they got a deal done. Head coach Sean McVay did not like that. This time around it is a whole different story.
Their NFC West longtime rival, the Seattle Seahawks also made a splash at the quarterback position in free agency. First the Seahawks traded away their veteran quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Then earlier this week the Seahawks got their quarterback of the future by signing Sam Darnold. Darnold has a tremendous 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He led them to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth. Darnold lost to the Rams in the Wild Card round.
Now that Darnold is part of the NFC West it is going to be interesting to see what happens.
But the Rams still have the best quarterback in the division, Stafford is coming back with fire power. Stafford wiill be back with wide receiver Nacua and new addition Davante Adams to throw the ball to next season. Stafford is still a elite quarterback and can go toe to toe with the best.
As for now the Seahawks, Cardinals, and the 49ers can all fight to see who the number two quarterback is. Stafford has something no quarterback in the division has and that is a Super Bowl win.
Next season, Stafford is looking to lead the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and have a deep run into the playoffs.
