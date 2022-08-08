Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown didn't grow up wanting to be a coach.

For the former Georgia Bulldogs star, spending so much time in an office just wasn't appealing.

And at one point, it seemed like the coaching avenue wouldn't be necessary. Brown, who left Georgia as the school's fifth-leading rusher of all time, was drafted in the sixth round by the hometown Atlanta Falcons in 2008.

However, Brown's professional career didn't play out as he would've hoped, almost from the jump. His rookie season ended due to a pre-season injury, and the Falcons waived him shortly thereafter.

Brown joined the Cleveland Browns practice squad for the 2009 season but was cut in June the following year. His pro career ended without receiving a regular-season snap.

Rather than leaving the game entirely, Brown opted to do what he vowed he wouldn't: enter the coaching field. According to Brown, the decision didn't stem from a newfound interest in the profession but from wanting to help other players on and off the field.

"My draw to football coaching initially wasn't about football coaching," Brown said. "My passion for X's and O's probably came four to five years down the road. For me, I was big on relationships. It was about helping players maximize their ability and also find their passions outside of football."

Brown spent nine years biding his time as an assistant at the college level, with stops at Georgia, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami. He coached several NFL running backs, including Sony Michel and Melvin Gordon.

In 2020, Brown got his chance to return to the NFL, this time with fate much more in his own hands. Rams head coach Sean McVay afforded Brown the opportunity to coach running backs and then expanded his title by making him an assistant head coach after just one season.

With the two now Super Bowl champions, McVay couldn't hold Brown in higher regard.

"He's got such a unique, educated and impressive thought process as it relates to a lot of things outside of football," McVay stated. "That's why he's also the assistant head coach. I heavily lean on him with some things where he runs some leadership group meetings. He has a great pulse for the team."

Brown received another change to his title in 2022: tight end's coach. With his past strictly as running backs coach and offensive coordinator, the 36-year-old Georgia native is in uncharted waters, but McVay believes it'll be a big positive as Brown continues climbing the coaching ranks.

"The tight end is a position that you're really involved in all phases of the offense. So, I think it only expands on the knowledge and understanding," said McVay. "It was one of the most beneficial things that I was able to do as a coach. He's really attacked the role with the right mindset and mentality."

Brown will be overseeing a room featuring Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins. Though Higbee is an experienced, proven playmaker, the rest of the group is filled with untapped potential, something Brown is determined to capitalize on.

"When it comes to tight ends, it's about being a great communicator," Brown claimed. "It's about being able to try to provide clarity, being able to try to provide a spark to that room and make sure I maximize every guy's ability."

Despite being just 36 years old, McVay already has an extensive list of names that fall under his coaching tree. Within the past two years alone, the Rams have lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Los Angeles Chargers) and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings) to head coaching positions around the league.

Considering Brown's past as a player, ability to connect with players and overall calm demeanor, it's no wonder he seems poised to be one of the next names on the list. McVay's track record implies he's more than deserving of the right to identify quality coaches, and Brown falls under that category.

"He's one of the greatest competitors I've ever been around," McVay said. "He's got such a great disposition. Very matter of fact, secure of himself, demanding of his guys. Any time that you're a great coach, you have a big picture perspective, and he's always had that."

Los Angeles as a city has produced the realization of dreams for millions worldwide. For the Georgia-born Brown who never aspired to be a coach, L.A. doesn't fit his initial plans but has given him a chance to do what he does best - elevate the people around him.

"I'm a big believer in listen, learn, and then you can lead the right way," said Super Bowl champion leader Sean McVay. "Being able to listen and learn from Thomas has helped me in a lot of ways."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.