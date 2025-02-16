Marshall's Mike Green Compared to Rams' Franchise Legend
Marshall EDGE Mike Green has been impressing many scouts, executives and coaches around the NFL due to his physcial nature and attitude. Green was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl and when his position, abilities and possible development as a player are considered, many believe Green will be a first-round pick.
Green was recently compared to franchise legend and former NFL outside linebacker Robert Quinn. Quinn was drafted with the 14th overall selection in 2011 and played for the Rams from 2011-2017. In that time, Quinn racked up 62.5 sacks, three double-digit sack seasons, a career high 19 sacks in 2013, 21 forced fumbles, a career-high seven in 2013 and an NFL leading five in 2014. He even scored a touchdown, the lone one in his career.
"Quinn is a bit bigger than Green when it comes to height, weight and length, but I feel as though they win in similar fashions as pass-rushers. Both have a great first step that they convert into power quickly and effortlessly and have some good bend to their speed rushes (Green feels even more flexible due to being a little smaller). Quinn has recorded five seasons of double-digit sacks, which is a lot. But I do think highly of what Green can do in the league to win in a similar style." Wrote Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema.
Quinn continued to be a dominant player after leaving the Rams. He would have 11.5 sacks with the Cowboys during the 2019 season and 18.5 sacks during the 2021 season with Chicago.
While the Rams do not have a need for a player like Green, should he fall for some unknown reason, while unlikely, it would be a massive steal for the team as they would be able to keep Byron Young and Jared Verse fresh while rotating in a genuine pass rushing threat.
Defensive line depth is a vastly underrated but necessary part of building a championship team. Just ask Philadelphia who won two Super Bowls by stacking players at the position. Unless Brennan Jackson takes a massive step up, only Desjuan Johnson is capable enough to replace Young or Verse.
