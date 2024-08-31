Matthew Stafford Not on NFL Legend’s Top 5 QB List, But a Former Ram Is
Jared Goff spent five seasons as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after being drafted by the team in 2016, while they were still located in St. Louis Missouri. After a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and a divisional-round finish in 2020, the Los Angeles Rams would trade their former No.1 overall pick to the Detroit Lions in favor of Matthew Stafford.
The trade paid off for the Rams as Stafford would lead them to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude the 2021-22 NFL season. Goff has revitalized his career in Detroit, after a prolific season with the Lions in 2023-24 where he put up 30 touchdown passes and 4,575 yards through the air.
The city of Detroit has embraced Goff and his coach Dan Campbell has been a catalyst in boosting his franchise quarterback's confidence.
"I've just gotten older and you get more comfortable in your voice," Goff said. "And I think there was an element to being empowered that happened in Detroit with Dan (Campbell) and a lot of the coaches and people there that were like 'Dude no. You go. This is your thing, you go figure it out,' whereas as a young player, that wasn't always the case."
Most believed Goff was sent to Detroit to watch his career flame out but in an interview with the Trading Cards Podcast, the Lions' field-general had other plans for his future.
"Being shipped off and being sent to a place to die, essentially, is what a lot of people think it was and I was never going to allow that to happen," Goff said. "I'm fortunate enough to be around a lot of good coaches and players in Detroit that support me and help me reach my potential.”
That potential was recently noticed by Philadelphia Eagles' legend Donovan McNabb, who listed Goff as one of his five best quarterbacks heading into the 2024-25 NFL season.
"I say Jared Goff because I think Detroit is on the verge of really exploding," McNabb said to John Robinson IV and Doug McKain of LA Sports Report. "I look at Jared Goff and really, Jordan Love, in the NFC North, and they're going to battle back and forth. I just think, those are the quarterbacks that I will be watching this season, that I think those will be the ones we'll be talking about later on in the year."
