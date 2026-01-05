Rams Puka Nacua Talks One-Handed Touchdown Snag

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Nacua Brings Back the Swagger

Before the game, Nacua was asked about how the Rams can bring back their swagger. Nacua brought his words to life with the one-handed snag.

“I think the swagger comes and the confidence comes from our preparation," stated Nacua. "I think the result that happens on Sunday isn’t what we wanted, but going through the days that we've had of practice, we’re doing the same things that we've been doing since winning our first one against the Texans. I think that's been the mindset, getting us back to what makes us who I feel like we are and that's practicing hard and I feel like we have the opportunity to get the limited reps we get of good on good. We try to take advantage of those moments.”

After the Rams suffered back-to-back losses to the Seahawks and Falcons, Nacua was asked if he felt a sense of urgency with the team.

“I think there's definitely an uptick in the urgency," added Nacua. "I think it's something that [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay always emphasizes is the urgency, but also the enjoyment as well. As much as there is a firm voice in the things that we need to correct, there's also an excitement for the things that we did do well and the opportunities that we had to enjoy our success. We try to build on those moments. I think it has been an uptick. Also, this is our last one at home. I know for me personally, the opportunity to play in front of our home crowd and have our families out here is always a blessing so it'll be fun.”

Nacua then went into the ways he believes the team is improving.

“I think in the walkthrough," stated Nacua. "I think in the tempo and the opportunities we have to lift in the short week. In the tent walkthroughs, in the meetings, the questions and how we're installing, the level of communication, I feel like it's in every different area that we're working to get better in. You just feel, in coach’s terms, totally and completely present.”

