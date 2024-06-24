Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Rams' Matthew Stafford's Wife's Dating Story Reveal
As the Los Angeles Rams' 2024 season gets closer to a start, the last thing they need is any big distractions. The team has its mind set on competing for a Super Bowl title this season so they want to keep it all on the field.
However, someone may have forgotten to tell Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kelly appeared on the Off the Vine podcast and revealed that she dated one of her now husband's backups while he was playing at the University of Georgia.
It was a little odd of a reveal but to each their own. However, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN was a little taken aback by the news.
"I met the woman once. She’s a nice lady. I’m not casting any aspersions on her character or anything like that. I would never disrespect Matthew Stafford’s wife or anybody else’s wife. I’m just making the point – what would make you think that’s OK? Why would you do that?"
Kelly said that she did it to piss Stafford off and that it ended up making him tougher in the end.
"I dated the backup to p--- him off, which worked – he was the bad boy too," Kelly revealed. "Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him."
The reveal from Kelly was a little strange but it's not likely anything Stafford didn't know himself. For now, the Rams' quarterback has been dealing with contract negotiations so he likely isn't going to be bothered with this outside noise, even from his own life.