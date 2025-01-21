Mock Draft Has Rams Adding Another Offensive Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
Now the Rams will move forward into the offseason with a lot of excitement to see how they can improve this team for of young star players. The Rams went on another playoff run with a young team especially on the defense side of the ball. The Rams front office will now do their homework for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams do not huge needs on either side of the ball but do have needs they can address in the offseason and in the draft. There are many positions the Rams can draft at the end of the day they will take who they think is the best fit for the team. We have seen in last year the Rams defeated back-to-back defensive players from the same school.
In one of the latest mock drafts from Fox Sports, it has the Rams adding to their talented offense. The Rams will be take a tight end out of the University of Michigan, Colston Loveland.
Offensive line and secondary are where the Rams have a few needs. But can they pass up another Michigan standout? Loveland has huge potential, and Higbee just turned 32 and missed most of the season due to injury.
If veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford comes back for another season in Los Angeles, Loveland can be a great weapon for him. We know what chemistry that Stafford and veteran tight end Tyler Higbee have had in their time together with the Rams.
Loveland, this past season had 582 yards on 56 catches and five touchdowns. Loveland is known for his pass-catching abilities but was a huge part of Michigan's rushing attack. He can catch the ball and more importantly he is a good blocking tight end. This is something that will be huge in the Sean McVay offense if Loveland ends up getting drafted by the Rams.
