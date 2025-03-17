New Rams Additions Share Their Thoughts on Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason determined to improve after falling short in the playoffs this past season. They made arguably the most significant move of any team this offseason by signing wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams noted that he has spent time with one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is excited to do so again in Los Angeles with Matthew Stafford.
“Just through communication. That's the biggest way. That's the way I learned. I started in this game playing with [Former New York Jets Quarterback] Aaron Rogers, and he's one of the most detail-oriented football players that this game's ever seen," Adams said.
"Me coming in, I was raw, and I didn't really have the same outlook on the game as I do now. That changed over time. Sometimes, just being with certain people, it allows you to elevate your mental approach. Like I said, that football acumen in general. It'll just be another step, and another person to communicate with, and it just so happens it's going to be one of the better quarterbacks to play this game, so I'm excited.”
The Rams also signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who played for the Chicago Bears last season but played for the Rams the five seasons before. The veteran offensive lineman noted the differences between playing with one talented QB to another.
“I’m very excited to be able to get back to work with Matthew. As we said, hit the ground running. [Chicago Bears Quarterback] Caleb [Williams], being able to work with him was an awesome opportunity. He's a great guy and he’s a great competitor. I only see success in his future. I'm excited to get work," Shelton said.
The Rams have had a productive offseason and are likely not done adding players this offseason. However, they are already off to a good start, with multiple quality additions on the offensive side of the ball.
Los Angeles is on track to be one of the better teams in the NFC West and likely the NFC next season. However, they must continue adding the necessary pieces to ensure that happens. Things are shaping up nicely for Stafford and the Rams in Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.