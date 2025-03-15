REPORT: Rams Made One of the Best Free Agency Moves
The Los Angeles Rams' decision to move on from Cooper Kupp after eight productive seasons signaled a change in direction. Los Angeles had no plans to change their mind on Kupp, but after signing Davante Adams, it is easy to understand why.
One of the Rams' most significant downfalls during the second half of the season and against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs was that they were not deep enough at their skill positions on offense to beat a great defense. Adams can change that for Los Angeles.
Adams gives the Rams a true No. 1 wide receiver, which they technically did not have this past season. While Los Angeles undoubtedly had a serviceable group of wide receivers with quality players, none of them are of Adams' caliber or close, for that matter.
Rohan Nadkarni of NBC News believes that Adams was a solid addition and one of the best free-agency moves in the National Football League. Considering how well the Rams just did, it is hard to argue that Nadkarni is wrong. The Rams are set up nicely for next season.
"I don’t think he’s the player he was five seasons ago, but I love the Los Angeles Rams’ adding Davante Adams on a two-year deal. The Rams are cooking a bit in general this offseason, bringing back quarterback Matthew Stafford to a team that nearly upset the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last postseason," Nadkarni said.
Nadkarni noted that Adams may have aged a bit but is still one of the NFL's better wide receivers. By joining the Rams, Adams has another top-tier quarterback throwing him the ball, as he did for much of his career before and after joining the [Las Vegas] Raiders.
"Adams, a three-time All-Pro with the [Green Bay] Packers and the Raiders, is a nice addition to a receiver room that also has Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. What I like about this group for Los Angeles is the variety of styles these players play, and I would bet Adams has a bounce-back year with a competent organization and an offensive genius in coach Sean McVay. Stafford is also the best quarterback Adams has played with since he left Green Bay," Nadkarni said.
