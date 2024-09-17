NFL Insider Believes Rams Should Trade For Now-Benched Bryce Young
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3, 0-2, and have been decimated by injuries. L.A. has lost many key players to injury, and this season already looks like a lost cause.
It's been a disaster for the Rams, and while this season has not gone as planned, the same could be said for the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are not injured like the Rams; however, they have one of the worst rosters in the league.
Things in Carolina have not been fun for some time now, and they just got worse as the Panthers benched Bryce Young, their former No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers decided to bench Young for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after a horrid performance in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The writing may be on the wall, telling us Young's time in Carolina may be over. Now begs the question of what is next for Young in his short career. If you ask former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky, he thinks the Rams should trade for Young.
Orlovsky said on Pat McAfee's show.
"I think Bryce Young is done in Carolina, and I would encourage them to trade him. I seen the Dolphins; if I were the Los Angeles Rams, I would probably make a call. It's kind of why teams go through their quarterback evaluations. The Rams might've loved Bryce Young coming out of the draft last year, so this might be a situation now that Matthew Stafford is older; their team has been absolutely destroyed by injuries. The perspective on their season is very different right now. I just don't think it gets remade in Carolina."
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is 36 years old, and it's unclear how long he will pay for the NFL. Head coach Sean McVay could do some wonders with a guy like Young, regardless of his flaws.
It's clear that Young's confidence is shot, and a person and coach like McVay could be what the 23-year-old needs in his career. Whether L.A. will make the call is unclear, but Young needs a fresh start.
Carolina, moving on from him, came out of nowhere, and it doesn't help that the quarterback taken after him, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, is thriving thus far in his career.
Young could be a great fit with McVay if the Rams are interested in the former Crimson Tide and California native.
More Rams: Sean McVay Gets Real About Rams Blowout Loss: 'Incredibly Humbling Three-Hour Window'