Sean McVay Gets Real About Rams Blowout Loss: 'Incredibly Humbling Three-Hour Window'
By the time the fourth quarter hit Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams looked defeated. The Arizona Cardinals had worn them out all day both offensively and defensively, and captured a dominant 41-10 win over their division rivals. The Cardinals earned their first home win over the Rams since 2014, and have continued their promising start to the season.
"This was one of those days that was really humbling, and, you know, fortunately, we haven't felt many of these things, but tough times don't last, tough people do," McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. There's a lot of things that have gone not necessarily according to plan through the first couple weeks, but today was not something that I anticipated."
The Rams came into the game with many expecting them to secure their first win of the season, but instead, they dropped to 0-2 for the first time since Sean McVay became head coach of the franchise.
For now, McVay said he is not even worried about the team's record, but their level of play on the field.
“I’m not even worried about 0-2. I’m worried about how we play better football," McVay said, via Rodrigue. "That was not a good product today. That was not something that we are OK with.”
His concern is in the right place, as the Cardinals simply outplayed the Rams in practically every facet of the game all afternoon. Early on, the Cardinals' defense made a crucial fourth down stop on the Rams' opening drive and took over the ball in good field position. They capitalized, with Kyler Murray throwing a touchdown pass to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. for the first of his career.
The Cardinals would go on to score touchdowns on all three of their first possessions in the game, seamlessly taking a 24-3 lead at the half. The Cardinals began to dominate in the run game too, and finished the day with 231 rushing yards.
Even when the Rams appeared to get pressure or into a position to slow down the Cardinals' attack, quarterback Kyler Murray made magic happen. On one third-and-five during the first quarter, Murray was forced out of the pocket and scrambled to the left while Byron Young chased him. Murray managed to get his feet set and throw down the field to Harrison, who broke free in the Rams' secondary.
That play proved to be one example of how seemingly everything went the Cardinals' way while the Rams could not catch a break.
