NFL Legend Drew Brees Sounds Off on Rams' Matthew Stafford Situation
If anyone knows what it's like to be in the shoes of Matthew Stafford, it's Drew Brees. Like Stafford has done with McVay, Brees joined up on a new team with an offensive guru head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Brees' partnership with then Saints head coach Sean Payton would see New Orleans become the home of a championship organization and one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history. Unlike Stafford, Brees was the unquestioned future of his team, even if a contract holdout in 2012 made it appear both side might have parted ways.
Thus Brees is accustomed to the tactics used by the NFL to retain as much money as teams within the league can during massive negotiations. The reality of Brees' contract situation was that the team was always going to re-sign him because they had no choice and Brees believes the Rams are in the same spot with Stafford.
"Brees doesn’t believe Kupp’s departure will have an impact on whether or not Stafford returns to Los Angeles." Wrote The Sports Daily's DJ Saddiqi during his interview with Brees. "The two are good friends, with Stafford mentioning during a recent one-on-one interview that the two had dinner together around the time the Rams informed Kupp they were moving on."
”I don’t think so,” says Brees if Kupp’s departure will impact Stafford’s future. “The feeling I get is that Stafford and Sean McVay work really, really well together. That offense is a great fit for him. He’s the type of quarterback that can make everyone around him better.”
"The 46-year-old ex-quarterback doesn’t expect the Rams to move on from Stafford and anticipates both sides will eventually come to a resolution." Saddiqi continued...
“ I wouldn’t expect that,” says Brees on if the Rams will move on from Stafford. “Again, the relationship between coach and quarterback — Stafford is obviously a Super Bowl champion, elite player. He still has great years left there. You have to have an elite QB to win in this league. You’ve got weapons, and you’ll continue to go get weapons."
“They’re a playoff team,” Brees continues to say. “They had a chance to go beat Philly. They were a drive away to win the game at the end. You’re just a piece away. But you need the quarterback.”
While the Rams have granted Stafford an opportunity to seek a trade and gauge his market, it is still believed the team will match or exceed any offer for Stafford unless another organization puts forward a deal that resets the QB market.
