NFL Mock Draft: Rams Take a Shot on Offensive Tackle
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. There are a lot of directions they can go with that pick. It'd be most beneficial for them to target an offensive lineman, and I'm not the only one who thinks that. I've written many articles on the Rams taking a prospect to help their offensive line like this one or this one.
However, this prospect hasn't been linked to the Rams in any mock draft I've seen before. Kyle Crabbs is an NFL Draft lead for the 33rd Team, and he recently published his mock draft post-Super Bowl. He believes that the Rams should take Josh Simmons, the senior offensive tackle from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
"Simmons would likely be long gone by this stage of the draft if not for his season-ending injury from October. But the Rams surely won't complain - as his addition gives them a diverse and stout starting five to help make sure this team is highly competitive with or without Cooper Kupp in 2025.
After the Rams' investments into the guard position last year, this pick serves as the icing on the cake. Simmons is an impactful run blocker but may be the best pass protector in the class".
I haven't seen his name linked to the Rams because, in most mock drafts, he doesn't make it until pick 26. That should speak to how impressive he is as a prospect, but it also speaks to his tangible injury concerns. The injury that kept him out of his senior season was a knee injury that prevented him from playing in a year where the Buckeyes went on to win the College Football National Championship.
Simmons is 6'6, which is comparable to most of the starters on the Rams' offensive line. He declared for the NFL draft as a senior, which makes him slightly older than most prospects, but in his senior season, he didn't get much tread on his tires.
In all honesty, it's unlikely that Simmons will fall this far in the draft. There are teams like the Cincinnati Bengals or Miami Dolphins who need a good offensive tackle who picks much sooner than the Rams. Luckily, it's a deep draft class for this position, and if they can't land Simmons, there are plenty of quality options that should still be available.
