2025 NFL Draft: Who Does Expert Mock to the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams finally have a first-round pick after seven consecutive years of not having one. There are many directions in which the Rams could go, but using that pick on an offensive player is important.
They invested a lot into the defense last year through the draft and want to balance it more this year. Especially considering that it was their defense that carried them into the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to the Eagles.
Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst who works for the NFL, recently released his first mock draft of the off-season. He mocked Josh Conerly Jr. being drafted to the Rams at pick 26. I released an article talking about another offensive lineman who was also mocked to be drafted by the Rams.
It's clear that in the minds of NFL analysts, it makes the most sense for LA to select someone to help out their offensive line. Although they played better in the second half of the season, this unit isn't getting any younger, and they have key pieces leaving in free agency, like Alaric Jackson.
Conerly, the tackle coming out of Oregon, has significant upside to be a cornerstone for LA's offensive line for many years to come. Bleacher Report wrote about their scouting report on Conerly, and this is what they had to say.
"Overall, Conerly has good athletic ability, recovery skills, and the frame of a starting tackle while turning the corner in his development over the second half of the season that increased his sustain and anchoring skills" (Bleacher Report).
Conerly has experience playing on the left side of the offensive line, which is perfect because that would fill in the void left behind by Jackson. Even if they wanted to keep Jackson, Conerly would benefit from having a mentor and would provide depth in that position.
If the Rams want to start him immediately, he has the frame to be a guard at 6"4 and 305 pounds. He only played at the collegiate level for 2 years, so he's young and will have time to develop. There's still some time left before the draft, so it's possible his ranking could fluctuate as a prospect.
One thing is for sure, and that's that the Rams should take an offensive tackle or guard with their draft pick. It helps out with the now and the future and could mark the start of a new era for the Rams with a dominant defensive and offensive line.
