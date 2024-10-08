NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Rams Sit After Fourth Loss of 2024?
The Los Angeles Rams have, unfortunately, gotten off to a rough start.
This has largely been due to injuries to star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp as well as multiple members of the starting offensive line.
The Rams' record reflects this, starting at a dismal 1-4 and heading into the Bye Week. What's especially upsetting is that a majority of these games were within one score, meaning they were winnable.
Vincent Parise of Yahoo Sports noted that the Rams still have more to prove, ranking them 24th out of 32 teams. While they may not be a complete disaster, they have a chance to improve, much like the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Despite dropping them to No. 27, Eric Edholm of NFL.com noted that head coach Sean McVay had brought the team back from a similar position last season.
"Sean McVay did some of the best coaching of his career last year after the bye, emerging from a 3-6 hole in spectacular fashion," Edholm said. "The Rams won seven of their final eight regular-season games and nearly knocked off the darling Lions in a playoff thriller."
"The big-play punch is missing from the offense with the injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua (not to mention multiple offensive line starters). Matthew Stafford is doing what he can, but even he seemed to be missing his usual edge against the Packers on Sunday."
"The pass rush was shockingly absent, and the tackling was pretty bad. Kupp’s return might be on the horizon, and the Rams won’t leave the West Coast until mid-November, but climbing back into the race, even with a jumbled NFC West, feels like a taller task than it did a year ago."
"That’s a version of the script the 2024 Rams are going to need to follow to regain relevance. They have more time to gain ground, but at 1-4, also more ground to make up."
Despite also putting the Rams at No. 27, ESPN had nothing but compliments for rookie receiver Jordan Whittington.
"For the second year in a row, the Rams have had a Day Three draft pick contribute because of injury," ESPN said. "While Los Angeles was high on Whittington, he has an increased role without Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee)."
Josh Kendall of The Athletic had similar compliments for Whittington, but still ranked the Rams low at No. 26.
"Sean McVay is just showing off at this point when it comes to wide receiver development," Kendall said. "With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out with injuries, sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington is 75th in fantasy scoring (14.05 ppg) in the last two weeks. Whittington had seven catches for 89 yards in Sunday’s loss."
