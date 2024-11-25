One Mistake Swung the Game, Possibly the Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a game that had significant playoff implications for the Rams. After starting the season 1-4, every game is of the essence for the Rams, as their start to the season left them very little room for error down the stretch.
While the Eagles are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the National Football League, the Rams had seemingly begun to figure things out over the last few weeks. However, the positive feelings built up over their recent wave of success, quickly faded against the Eagles.
The first drive of the game set the tone, after the Rams 53 yards in five plays, Rams running back Kyren Williams fumbled the ball in the redzone, immediately putting the Rams in a bad position.
Rams head coach Sean McVay refused to throw the running back under the bus, noting that the Rams immediately made up for it on their very next drive, scoring a touchdown to take an early lead. McVay noted how well the running back played, despite the early adversity.
“I thought our guys continued to battle,” McVay said. “We ended up getting a scoring drive right after that but it was tough because I thought our offensive line came out ready to go. I thought (RB) Kyren (Williams) was hitting those holes and that play, you're in scoring position already right there. You felt good about some different options and for us to turn it over there when we did, it was costly for sure.”
Rams' veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford echoed the same sentiment. Like McVay, Stafford felt the fact that the turnover happened so early, left plenty of time for the Rams' offense to bounce back.
“For me, it’s got to be the next play," Stafford said. "First drive of the game, there’s a whole lot of football
left to be played. No doubt, you’re playing a good football team. You want to capitalize on every time you touch the football, try to go down there [and] at least flip the field position, get
points, score, all those things you want to do on a drive. "
"But this is football, it’s not perfect.
We got to pick each other up when we can. It was nice to get the ball on that second drive, go
down there and score a touchdown. We battled in the second half, just weren’t able to keep it
close enough to give us, give ourselves a chance there at the end.”
