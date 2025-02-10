One Prediction Has Rams QB Matthew Stafford Reuniting With Former Coach
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is another player that is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only think that will stop that from happening is a new contract.
Is it possible that the Rams can trade Stafford to reunite him with a former Rams coach? Stafford has been a staple for the Rams ever since getting traded to Los Angeles in 2021. If the Rams end up trading Stafford, they will have to find a new quarterback and that is not easy to do. And it will put the Rams in a mini rebuild.
Sports Journalist Marissa Myers of The Wright Way Network has Stafford getting traded to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Stafford would join his former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. Stafford and O'Connell won a Super Bowl together in 2022.
"With Stafford, he has been vocal about wanting to play for a contender," said Myers. "The Vikings are that, and with Sam Darnold set to hit free agency, they could very well be looking for a quarterback. While they have JJ McCarthy, he will be coming off a right knee injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season."
"How McCarthy looks coming off the injury is an unknown factor that the Vikings can’t take the chance on, not to mention it would be wise to have him sit for a few games to get back up to speed and adjust without being rushed into playing."
This is one place that Stafford would make instant Super Bowl contenders. Staffor would have the one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and will not have trouble learning the offense because he is familiar with O'Connell.
