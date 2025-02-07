Rams QB Matthew Stafford Speaks on Longevity and Be Successful in his Career
One of the most underrated players in the National Football League since entering the league in 2009 is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is one of the best talents we have seen at the quarterback position and possesses one of the strongest arms in the game. Throughout his career, he has often been overlooked, and even after winning the Super Bowl, he does not receive the credit he deserves.
The Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
Since coming to Los Angeles in 2021, Stafford has been a staple for the franchise and has change things in a great way with head coach Sean McVay on his side.
Stafford has been in the league for over a decade and has been a top quarterback in the league during that time.
Once the season ended for the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, many felt like Stafford would call it a career and hang up the cleats. But Stafford has come out and said he wants to play football in 2025.
"I been able to be part of great teams. I got great teammates, played with some great coaches as well," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on CBS Sports. "Obviously rest and recovery is a huge part of what I do. Especially as an older guy I have a little bit more gray in my beard these days than I used to have."
"He [Sean McVay] is a brilliant mind when it comes to the offense side of the ball. He knows the game really all sides. He is great on offense he is great with defense and special teams as well. He is a great leader in our locker room and sets the tone for each and every week. That we go out and play. I am closer in age with him than I have been with any other coach so it is a cool experience to go into his office and sit there and talk football with him and also talk about things outside of football and be on the same page. It has been a heck of an experience. I loved getting the opportunity to get to work with him."
