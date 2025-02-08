Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sounds Off on Goals for 2025
One of the most underrated players in the National Football League since entering the league in 2009 is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is one of the best talents we have seen at the quarterback position and possesses one of the strongest arms in the game. Throughout his career, he has often been overlooked, and even after winning the Super Bowl, he does not receive the credit he deserves.
The Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
Stafford will have another chance to win it all next season. It will most likely be in a Rams uniform but like we seen with wide receiver Cooper Kupp that call all change quick. Stafford will be ready to rock and roll next season, ready to play his best football.
"I just love playing the game," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on CBS Sports. "I love competing. I love getting the opportunity to go out there and play in front of the fans. Play with great teammates and with great coaches as well. I do not take lightly how of an amazing opportunity to continue to play this game, that I grew up loving and idolizing a lot of the guys that were in it."
"Now I am getting to do it for a long time. It is an amazing thing. I would not be doing it if I did not have the support of my family my wife and my kids. I love playing for them and in front of them as well they are starting to understand it and love being at the games and watching, doing all those kinds of things. Which is a huge blessing."
"As far as off the field, I just want to be the best dad and husband I can be. That is what it is all about and I love spending the time in the offseason taking the kids to school, picking them up, doing all that kind of stuff is really important for me."
Stafford is a fan favorite since arriving in Los Angeles. Stafford has already proven that he is one of the top quarterbacks during his time in the NFL. Stafford still has what it takes to play at an elite level and any team would love to have him.
