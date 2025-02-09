Do the Rams Make Sense As Next Landing Spot for Former No. 2 Pick?
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is another player that is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only think that will stop that from happening is a new contract.
Whatever the Rams decide to do with the Stafford this offseason, the Rams have been linked to bring in former number two overall pick Zach Wilson.
"I’m fully aware that Wilson is going to head to the bench once again, but this is a lot different," said Steve Bradshaw of The Wright Way Network. "Nix is great, but he’s an unproven rookie with no prior NFL experience. Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, is a 37-year-old veteran with a Super Bowl win. Not to mention, offensive genius Sean McVay is running the ship."
"Stafford is set to hit free agency in 2027, which would give Wilson a few more years to learn before his last shot. Even though 27 is a bit older than you’d like, quarterbacks have such long careers that it’s not a huge deal. Once the Rams officially head into rebuild mode, it would be a good experiment for them to test out Wilson in a McVay offense."
If there is any head coach that can turn a quarterback's career around it is Sean McVay. If the Rams bring in Wilson he can sit behind Stafford and learn off him and McVay. This is a move that Wilson should want if he wants any chance of being a NFL starting quarterback once again.
