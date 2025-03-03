One Reunion Rams Should Consider in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams defense was highly covered last season, as they started off poorly and turned it around in time to be a win away from the NFC Championship game. With studs such as Jared Verse and Kobie Turner on the roster, there is always room to add another defensive player to the cause.
Luckily for the Rams franchise, they might not need to look very far when it comes to adding another linebacker on the line. Former Ram and current Seattle Seahawk Ernest Jones IV is set to hit free agency. Could a reunion be in store for Jones and Los Angeles?
The Rams drafted Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he quickly blossomed when he made his debut in the the league. In three seasons as a part of the franchise, Jones collected 320 total tackles, 5.5 stuffs, and 23 stuffs in 47 games.
The Tennessee Titans acquired Jones in a trade with the Rams for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before the beginning of the 2024 season. Jones would again be traded from the Titans to the Seahawks after playing six games with the franchise.
While news has circulated around the Seahawks looking to extend Jones, it has yet to happen, giving any Rams fans hope that Jones could still be available in free agency. After a strong fourth season, Jones is projected to get paid the most in his career up to this point.
Per Spotrac.com, Jones' projected salary is set at $13 million a year, after making just over $1 this past season. His production proves that he is worth that type of money, but what the Rams need to consider is if bringing back their former draft pick is best for the future of the franchise.
As it stands right now, the Rams have Troy Reeder and Omar Speights on the roster at the RILB position. If the Rams were to bring back Jones, it might be safe to say that Reeder would be the odd man out, given his age compared to the other two players, and decrease in production.
The Rams have a slew of free agents of their own that they will need to take care of before thinking to add a former face back to the franchise. It should be intriguing to see where the front office looks to bolster both the offense and defense in the upcoming weeks.
