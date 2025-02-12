Was Rams Rookie Omar Speights Overlooked in First Season?
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft class had a pretty impressive season. After Jared Verse took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and other Ram defenders in Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner getting their flowers, one Ram rookie defender might have been overlooked.
Omar Speights, an un-drafted free agent by the Rams, put in an impressive season for a player that did not hear his name get called on draft day. Speights, an LSU Tigers product shined for the organization and fought his way to the active roster.
Competing in 17 games for LA, Speights collected 67 total tackles, which ranked him fourth on the squad, 37 solo tackles, two passes defended and obtained six stuffs. After the Rams had their sights on the defenders they drafted, Speights turned multiple heads in the organization.
Because of the success of players such as Verse, Speights was not often talked about outside of game day. The 23 year old may have a long listed future in the NFL, and the Rams were the team smart enough to give him the chance to showcase his skills.
Speights played four seasons with Oregon State before transferring over to LSU before landing in the NFL. In his collegiate career, Speights collected 378 total tackles, 170 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 55 games.
When looking at what he dropped in college, it remains confusing as to why no other NFL team was willing to take a chance on Speights for their defense. Now that the Rams possess him, the defense in Los Angeles may be one of the more feared defensive lines in the very near future.
Speights played as the secondary to Troy Reeder in 2024, but as Reeder is set to hit free agency, the Rams could easily allow Speights to slide into the role after the impressive season dropped. Speights gives the Rams the chance to keep some salary space safe when looking to improve the team in free agency as well.
After finding success late in the 2024 season, and with current plans to change the offense, the Rams defense will need to be rock solid if they wish to run it back and win the NFC West division again.
