Poona Ford Sounds Off on Rams Recruitment
After the Los Angeles Rams season ended last year in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, they knew exactly what they needed to do on the defensive side of the ball.
The Rams defense was lights out to end the season last year, but one area they struggled in was stopping the run. And the Rams' front office this offseason knew once free agency started this is the area they needed to attack and make sure they got a deal done.
The Rams went after defensive tackle Poona Ford to help the team next season stop the run. Ford will be a problem next season in the middle of the field. He is going to fit in right in with the rest of the Rams defensive unit that has the potential to be elite.
"I do not know, it all happened really quick you know, they were real aggressive in the process and I just felt like this was where I needed to be," said Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford. "It is a blessing to be able to secure something like this. Especially being undrafted it just means a lot."
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula now has another player that can also get after the quarterback but more importantly, stop the run.
"Physicality, stopping the run and getting after the quarterback," added Ford when asked what he brings to the Rams defense.
As much as Shula was trying to get Ford to the Rams, head coach Sean McVay was right there doing the same.
"Oh man, he's a character. He's a good coach. I always watched him from a distance. Being in Seattle, and playing against him twice a year, I always knew he was a guy that I could see myself playing for at some point."
Now the Rams have their new defensive run stopper in Ford, and he did not have to move that far as he spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"More than I thought it would, honestly. I like it out here, out west. Being from South Carolina, there’s just something about [being] out west that makes me want to stay."
The Rams will now look to add the final pieces on the defensive side whether that is looking at other free agents or waiting till next month's NFL Draft.
