Rams' Newest Addition Fixes Defense's Top Issue
When the offseason started for the Los Angeles Rams, there were many unknowns on what was going to happen with their roster. They had to deal with the whole saga with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but both sides worked that out and now they are rolling in free agency.
The Rams have brought in multiple players in free agency to boost their roster and put the league on notice that they are going all in to try to do what they did a couple of years ago and win another Super Bowl.
Some of the moves the Rams have made are flying under the radar and are not getting talked about a lot around the league. But that does not matter to the Rams, like they did all last season, they just cared about themselves and kept rolling. That is what they are doing this free agency period as well.
The Rams' newest addition, defensive tackle Poona Ford is exactly what this defense needs. The Rams did all they could to put together an interior defense that did their best last season, but upgrades were needed.
Simply put, after losing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement, it was impossible to replace a player like Donald.
That was the killer for the Rams in their last game of the 2024 season. The Rams could not stop the best running back in the NFL last season, Saquon Barkley, in the NFC Divisional round. That was the game that exposed the Rams that they needed to make a move in the middle of the defensive line.
Ford is a great addition to this Rams great defense. Ford brings his ability to stop the run and can get to the quarterback as well.
The Rams' biggest struggles on defense last season were stopping the run. They could not fix that throughout last season but this offseason, they have addressed the problem.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula now has another defensive tackle that fits right in and can cause problems for any offense in the league.
Another position the Rams need to add to help the run defense is at linebacker. If they can add a young linebacker in the upcoming NFL Draft next month, the defense will be able to go take that step to be elite.
