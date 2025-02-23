Previous Rams Moves Could Shed Light on Kupp's Future
The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp appear set to part ways this offseason. Joel Corry of CBS Sports analyzed the ins and outs of the Rams' situation as they look to move on from the veteran wide receiver.
Moving on from Kupp after eight seasons will be difficult for the locker room, but his departure would make things a little easier financially for the Rams' front office. Luckily for the Rams, this is not their first time having to make a move of this kind.
"It isn't unprecedented for the Rams to eat salary to move a wide receiver. The Rams waited until after Robert Woods' fully guaranteed $3.5 million fifth day of the league year roster bonus was due in 2022 before trading him to the Tennessee Titans. Woods got the entire $13.5 million he was scheduled to make in 2022. The Titans were comfortable paying Woods the remaining $10 million, although he was recovering from a left ACL tear that occurred during the middle of the 2021 season," Corry said.
Corry noted that Kupp and Woods are not the only veteran wide receivers the Rams have had to move on from begrudgingly. Although Kupp's situation is slightly different, as his peak with the team was much higher than the other veteran wide receivers the Rams have moved on from, the conditions are still relatively similar.
"The Rams were motivated to get rid of Allen Robinson after a disastrous 2022 debut season in Los Angeles where a foot injury limited him to 10 games. A willingness by the Rams to pay $10.25 million of Robinson's fully guaranteed $15.25 million 2023 compensation made his April 2023 trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers possible. Robinson reworked his contract in connection with the trade. The other $5 million for 2023 wasn't touched, but his 2024 salary was reduced to $10 million from $15.75 million," Corry said.
"The Rams shouldn't have an issue being responsible for Kupp's entire $7.5 million roster bonus in a trade because of Robinson and Woods. The Rams would have $24.76 million of dead money, a salary cap charge for a player no longer on a team's roster, in this instance. There would be $5.02 million of 2025 cap savings as the Rams would no longer be contending with Kupp's $29.78 million 2025 cap number. The Rams actually lost $3.4 million of 2023 cap space in the Robinson trade.
