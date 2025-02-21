Difficult Trade Market Could Stifle Rams' Plan to Trade Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams started the offseason quickly, informing veteran wide receiver Cooper Kup that they would try to trade him this offseason. While Kupp's play has dropped and his injuries have increased over the past few seasons, the primary reason the Rams want to move on from Kupp is the same issue that has made it difficult for them to find a trade partner for Kupp.
The Rams signed Kupp to a massive contract extension the offseason after he won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP. Kupp undoubtedly deserved and earned the contract extension. However, years removed from his prime, Kupp's contract has become a liability for a Rams front office determined to improve their roster this offseason.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY released a list of players he believes could be cut candidates this offseason. He thinks the Rams' difficulty trading Kupp will ultimately lead to them cutting the veteran. Kupp is arguably the most likely Rams player to get cut this offseason if the Rams cannot trade him.
"The Super Bowl 56 MVP broke some news when he revealed earlier this month that the Rams were working to deal him. But with a $12.5 million salary – and a $7.5 million roster bonus due March 16 – Kupp might not have a robust trade market, even if the Rams are willing to pay a sizable chunk to facilitate a deal. His outlook could change, however, if he hits the open market as a free agent, as he would be an enticing No. 2 target capable of making his mark over the middle and as a blocker. Releasing him outright would afford Los Angeles $7.52 million in cap space while leaving the team with a dead cap hit of more than $22.2 million," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
While the Rams must figure things out with quarterback Matthew Stafford and his contract, Kupp's future is likely the second highest on the Rams' priority list this offseason. Assuming Stafford returns, the Rams are only a few pieces away from another playoff run next season, potentially one that goes further than this season's run did.
