Rams News: Projecting Matthew Stafford's Fantasy Football Output During Age-36 Season
Fresh off his first Pro Bowl season with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford heads into an uncertain future in 2024, as he himself is angling to earn more guaranteed money on his current deal with the franchise.
Now entering his football dotage, will the Super Bowl champ have any reliable value for fantasy football owners next year? Can the two-time Pro Bowler stay healthy and productive? Brandon Howard of CBS Sports weighs in, with plenty of caveats.
"At 36 years old, this might be Stafford's last shot at being a quality Fantasy option," Howard writes. "His past two seasons have been very up-and-down but he finished 2023 with 23.4 Fantasy points per game in his final seven when both he and his O-line were healthy. He, like Fantasy managers, benefited from the ascension of Puka Nacua, plus he's got supreme confidence in Cooper Kupp. If he can keep that momentum going with a unit that added guard Jonah Jackson to better protect him, then there's potential for another good season. Shootouts in the NFC West would further pad his stats. Best of all, Stafford is nowhere close to being drafted as a top-12 Fantasy passer, making him an outrageous bargain pick as either a late-round backup in one-QB leagues or a sneaky-good No. 2 QB after the first 15 passers in Superflex/two-QB leagues."
More Rams: Los Angeles Receivers Given Auspicious Placement In New WR Rankings