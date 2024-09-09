Puka Nacua Injury News: NFL Insider Provides Massive Update on Rams Star WR
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as "week to week" with a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua was injured and left during the second quarter of the Rams' 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He aggravated his injury from the summer, and will undergo further testing.
Nacua finished Sunday's game with four catches for 35 yards.
Nacua previously missed multiple weeks of training camp after sustaining the injury to his knee. He returned to practice fully on Aug. 26, with over a week leading up to the Rams' season opener.
The second-year receiver is coming off of a record-breaking rookie season in which he set the NFL rookie receptions and receiving yards records. Nacua broke Jaylen Waddle's record with 105 receptions, and topped Bill Groman's long-standing record with 1,486 receiving yards.
Nacua also set a rookie single-game postseason receiving yards record against the Lions last January, catching nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. In the Rams' rematch against the Lions on Sunday, Nacua did not get the chance to finish the game and try to put up a similar performance.
With Nacua out for the second half of the Rams' loss, quarterback Matthew Stafford relied on Cooper Kupp as his top wideout during the game. Kupp tied a career-high in receptions, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and. a touchdown.
Kupp's connection with Stafford helped spark the Rams' second half comeback. After trailing 17-3 following a second Lions touchdown in the third quarter, the Rams scored on three straight possessions, including the touchdown to Kupp, to take a 20-17 lead over the Lions late in the fourth quarter. The Lions tied the game up with a field goal before the end of regulation.
The Rams did not get the chance to possess the ball in overtime, as the Lions scored a game-winning touchdown on their opening drive of overtime with a dominant series from the run game.
Up next, the Rams have games against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Nacua's status has yet to be determined. Rams' offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom also left Sunday's game early with injuries. Avila is believed to have an MCL sprain, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and will undergo further testing.
