Puka Nacua Returns After Leaving Rams SNF Game Early With Injury
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable to return due to a knee injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter/X.
Nacua left the game in the second quarter after suffering the injury. He leaves the game with four catches for 35 yards. L.A. is currently down 10-3 to the Lions.
Nacua suffered from a knee injury throughout the training amp, as he missed some time due to the injury. It's unclear if it is the same knee, but it's possible that it is, and he may have reaggravated it.
Nonetheless, it doesn't appear to be a big deal, as he returned to the game just before the end of the first half. Still, this is something to monitor for the Rams m going forward.
The last thing the Rams need is for one of their big targets to miss an extensive period of time, especially a young player like Nacua. The 23-year-old has high expectations this season after coming off a historic 2023 rookie season.
Coming in as a fifth-round draft pick from BYU, Nacua set records for the most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) ever by a rookie in a season, but those historic numbers weren't enough to earn him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. On top of that, he found the end zone six times to finish off his rookie season on a high note.
The mission for Nacua and the Rams is to take their games to the next level now. Nauca is out to show that last season was no fluke. His historic season came out of nowhere, and it's unfair to say that he'll do so again, but it's not crazy to ask of him to be just as productive.
As for the Rams, they are looking to establish themselves as contenders not only in the NFC but throughout the NFL. The best players on the team will be looked at to carry the load, including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Kobie Turner on defense, and rookie Jared Verse.
Nacua is a star in the league, and hopefully, he will be good enough to continue in this game and that this injury will not linger. The Rams are currently down at halftime in Sunday Night Football, 10-3. Nacua has been in and out of the game since suffering the injury.