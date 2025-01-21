Ram's Safety Could Breakout in 2025
Although the Los Angeles Rams' season may have ended, there are still things to be excited about. The Rams' defense finished the season scorching hot, and one can only hope they ride that momentum into next season.
PFF recently released an article detailing potential breakout players for every NFL team. Bradley Locker wrote,
"You could realistically select any of the Rams’ burgeoning young defenders for this slot, but Kinchens has particular upside. Across 514 regular-season snaps, the safety earned a 67.5 PFF coverage grade, the best among any starting Rams secondary member" (Locker, PFF).
The Rams drafted Kamren Kinchens in the third round, and he has provided first-round reps for LA. The safety coming out of Miami has been a ballhawk for the Rams. He has four interceptions in his young career, tying the season high for every Rams defender with Jaylen McCollough, another rookie.
He also has 57 total tackles and is only one of two players who had a pick-six for the Rams, again tying with McCollough. In the playoffs, his spectacular play continued as he had 11 total tackles, which tied for third for all Rams players.
If Kinchens could continue to develop, he could lead the Ram's backfield for years to come. The Rams have a lot of decisions to make after a loss against the Eagles in the divisional round. They have the 26th pick in the draft and they could go in a lot of different directions.
It would solidify a position of need for LA if Kinchens could grow into their premier cornerback, something they've been missing since the departure of Jalen Ramsey. It's been impressive enough how DC Chris Shula has been able to get the most out of this young Rams defense.
Now, imagine if that defense had an anchor in the trenches with Jared Verse and a ballhawk in the backfield with Kinchens. I would never wanna compare the two to the defensive powerhouse that was Aaron Donald and Ramsey, but I can see shades of a bright future reminiscent of a glorious past.
All I'm saying is that the Rams have the means to continue this historic defense outing in the playoffs and translate it to next season. I believe it's in the Ram's best interest to use that draft pick for an offensive player.
If Kinchens could develop into a star, that makes the decision easier for LA. Even if Kinchens takes a small leap, he is surrounded by a young core that will grow with him. Mark my words; the Rams will have an amazing defense for years to come.
