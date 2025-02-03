Rams' Alaric Jackson Lands On Top 50 Free Agents List
Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has made himself some money through his solid play over the past two seasons. Filling a position many anticipated to be an Achilles heel for the team in 2024, Jackson's strength in the run, balance as a pass blocker, and his efforts to bury defenders on-screen plays have many touting him as a priority free agent once the NFL enters it's offseason.
Signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the team has enjoyed four years of paying Jackson the bare minimum but with the Patriots expected to go after him amongst others, and Los Angeles needing to fill multiple holes in their roster without a 2025 second-round draft pick, Jackson's position in contract negotiations could not be in a better place.
Thus his addition to a recent ESPN report ranking him within the top 50 free agents just added more guaranteed money to whatever deal he wants to sign over the summer. NFL analysts Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler shared their thoughts on the left tackle with Bowen saying "With his 6-7, 345-pound frame, Jackson has the play strength to anchor against power off the edge, and he understands how to win with positioning. He isn't a natural displacer on contact, but with 35 career starts, he can upgrade a team in need of a left tackle."
Fowler would add "Jackson might have priced himself out of Los Angeles, proving to be a reliable starting tackle with upside. He's known in the Rams building as a hard worker, and with more consistency, he can become a top-15, top-20 left tackle. New England, which needs improvements along the line, is a potential fit."
Jackson did not price himself out of Los Angeles. The team currently has 38 million dollars in cap space which could exceed over 50 million depending on what the team does with Cooper Kupp. They could also save 3.5 million by cutting or trading Jonah Jackson after June first.
With void years and different contract structures, the Rams have the ability to keep Jackson. The only question is how much are they willing to pay and are other teams willing to exceed that amount.
