Rams' Alaric Jackson Predicted to Sign With NFC Foe
While the Rams are still the favorite to sign Alaric Jackson, the UDFA out of Iowa has a growing list of suitors that may drive his price tag up.
Jackson was recently predicted to become a member of the New York Giants by Pro Football Network.
"The New York Giants’ most screamingly urgent need is at quarterback, but they are kind of stymied there with this class and their position at third in the draft." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "They may have to take a chance on a Sam Darnold/Justin Fields-type free agent or try and bite the bullet in a trade for a veteran like Matt Stafford or Kirk Cousins."
"However, none of that works if the offensive line continues to struggle, having ranked 27th last year. Therefore, the Giants need to find some answers on their line and make some upgrades. They have plenty of tackle options, but none of them are particularly good. Alaric Jackson could be a long-term starter at the position and give the Giants some stability."
"Bringing in Jackson would solidify the left tackle spot and allow the Giants to have a competition among their remaining tackles for the right side. Hopefully, stabilizing that left side will be the path to improvement across this line. It is not a fix-all situation, but this would be a good first step to improving the situation for whoever ends up playing quarterback behind this line."
While Jackson would help their offensive line, it is highly doubtful he goes to the Giants. First off, Andrew Thomas still exists. Even though Thomas has been injured, the Giants will not get rid of him anytime soon and he has the left tackle spot locked down which would force Jackson to play on the right.
Plus the Rams could match any offer the Giants would give to Jackson. Both states have high taxes and the Giants begin paying Thomas' five-year, $117 million deal this season. If Alaric Jackson does leave the Rams organization, it is highly unlikely he goes to the Giants. They do not have the money to incentivize such a move to New York or to right tackle.
Jackson is a left tackle by trade and it's likely he wants to play for a contender.
