Former Georgia Star Ready For Possible Opportunity with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have their next quarterback waiting in the wings as second-year Stetson Bennett continues to stay prepped and ready for his chance to succeed in the NFL. The third-string passer has had patience while putting in the work to stay ahead of the curve.
It is never being a backup quarterback in the NFL. Putting in equal time and effort as the starter only to watch from the sidelines. Bennett is obviously supportive of veteran starter Matthew Stafford, but has taken necessary steps to be ready when his time comes, whenever that may be.
"I think he's done a great job," Stafford said. "I think he's developed a routine that works for him which is important for young guys to do. I see him in the weight room doing his thing, studying, talking with [Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone] 'Rags', our QB coach, trying to quiz himself on all the stuff that's going into the game plan knowing that the likelihood of getting a snap isn't all that high but he's still preparing like he has to go play the game, which is what you want from young guys."
Bennett is currently third on the depth chart behind both Stafford and 11th-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. There may not be a better organization to be apart of for Bennett due to the immense knowledge and big-game experience that both veterans have gained over their storied careers.
Stafford has taken young Rams quarterbacks under his wing in the past including current Tampa Bay starter Baker Mayfield and Vikings third-stringer Brett Rypien. Bennett is no different and is learning from one of the league's best of all time.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has recognized Bennett's will to learn and become as educated as possible within the deep intricacies of the game of football at the highest level. Bennett has continued to ask questions to be as sharp as possible in preparation for his chance.
"What's been really cool is watching Matthew [Stafford] take him under his wing," McVay said "[Quarterbacks Coach] Dave [Ragone] does such a great job leading that room with Matthew, with Jimmy [Garoppolo], and then with Stetson. Watching the almost a big brother or a mentor figure that Matthew's become for Stetson has been cool to watch. Stetson, he's working really hard and he's had a consistent rhythm that he's been able to implement. It's challenging when you're not getting many physical reps. You see him out here after practice, you see him going through different things with Dave Ragone and I think he is starting to foundationally build knowledge and an understanding that's reflected in some of those questions that you're probably talking about."
Most backup quarterbacks get a chance to show their stuff, few succeed and win over the confidence of a coaching staff to keep him on the field going forward. If Bennett continues to learn from Stafford and ask numerous questions, his talent will take over and the success will follow.
