Rams QB Stetson Bennett Ready to Shake Off 2023, Calls LA 'My Team'
The 2023 was a disappointing season for quarterback Stetson Bennett. After being selected 128th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Georgia Bulldog spent the year away from the team.
Now, he's ready to come back, keep his head down, and play the game he loves.
“It’s a lot different,” Bennett told Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m more focused, into it. It feels like it’s my team now. Not ‘my’ team, but it feels like I’m a part of the team. Not that it didn’t last year, but last year was such a weird year. Excited to just keep going and do the best I can do for them.”
Bennett took a sabbatical last year for undisclosed mental health reasons, something he views as absolutely necessary.
“I think I benefited from it tremendously,” Bennett said. “I think I’m more clear-minded, more focused, all the way here. We have a sign in there that says, ‘Be present.’ And I think I’m present. I try my best to be every day. So I do think I benefited from it."
“I come from a great foundation. I wouldn’t be here - I don’t know that anyone would be here if it wasn’t for where they came from. I had a bunch of people (contact me). At first maybe I didn’t reach back out because I was – I just had to separate from everything for a little bit. But tremendous support everywhere from Georgia to the hometown to out here. Really all over. It was pretty cool.”
Bennett came to the Rams with one of the best stories in college football history. He joined Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on and never took a snap. He then spent a season at Jones College before returning to the Bulldogs.
In 2019 and 2020, he spent his time as a backup for Jake Fromm, D'Wan Mathis, and JT Daniels. During his 2020 season, Bennett appeared in eight games with 1,179 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Bennet began his 2021 season as a backup for Daniels but took over after Daniels suffered an oblique injury. In his debut game, Bennett tied the school record for most touchdowns in a game with five. He would go on to lead Georgia to its first national title since 1980.
Bennett went into 2022 as a Heisman Trophy candidate and would lead Georgia to a perfect record. He threw for 4,127 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also recorded 10 rushing touchdowns. For the second year in a row, he led the Bulldogs to a CFP National Championship.
Now, Bennett's journey with the Rams seems to be reflecting his journey with Georgia. Hopefully, he will prove to be the perfect backup and worthy successor to Matthew Stafford.
