Veteran Star Continues to Climb In Rams Royalty
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has reached yet another incredible accolade during their Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins at home. This time, he climbs a leaderboard within the Rams franchise.
Stafford completed 32 passes on Monday night to surpass legendary quarterback Kurt Warner for fifth most completions all-time by a Rams quarterback with 1,150. Stafford is now 386 completion away from catching current Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for fourth place (1,536).
Stafford has accomplished this feat in less than four full seasons as the franchise quarterback. He did it in two less seasons than Warner did, who spent six years as a St. Louis Ram from 1998-'03. The immediate impact that Stafford has made on this organization is upper echelon in Rams history.
Not to mention, in Stafford's first season with the team, he led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in 2022, the first time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 2000. Obviously, there was a team around him to help reached the finish line, but it could not have been done without Stafford's play.
Just last week, Stafford threw his 366th touchdown pass which put him 10th all-time in career touchdown passes. He would also surpass Eli Manning for 10th on the all-time passing yards list, currently recording 58,309 career passing yards.
The former Detroit Lion has a career completion percentage of 63.3% over a 16-year career. He is on pace to throw for over 3,000 yards for the fourth time in his last five seasons. Not enough can be said about his consistency, longevity and super-human ability to produce at this level at the age of 36.
There is no surprise why he was taken as the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Lions.
When all is said and done, Stafford will go down as one of the great Rams quarterbacks but also one of the best in NFL history. There are very few individuals that continue to give their team the best chance at victory this far into their career. We are truly watching something unique and special.
