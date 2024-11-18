Rams' Bitter Rival Coach Sounds Off On Brutal Offensive Performance
While the Los Angeles Rams picked up a pivotal win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers were busy suffering a devastating loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers lost on a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith with just 12 seconds remaining, dropping San Francisco to just 5-5 on the year.
While San Francisco's defense held off Seattle for as long as possible, the offense did not follow suit, managing just 275 total yards in the defeat.
Afterward, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his displeasure with his team's lackluster offensive showing.
"We had every opportunity to run with that and put it away," Shanahan said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "Thought the defense did a bunch of that, especially getting that turnover in the third quarter. Felt real good about going in and scoring and we couldn't overcome the penalties. It happened on two of our drives that cost us points, I think."
The 49ers only surrendered 289 yards of offense to the Seahawks. San Francisco entered Week 11 ranked ninth in the NFL in defense, so that should come as no surprise.
However, the Niners' inability to score was clearly frustrating to Shanahan.
"But it's, when you have opportunities to do it, and you hurt yourself with penalties and a few missed opportunities, you've got to finish it there at the end," added Shanahan. "Was disappointed because I thought the offense had every chance to do that, and we didn't get it done there."
The 49ers' offense has been up and down all season long, so this is nothing new.
To be fair, San Francisco has dealt with a lot of injuries this year. Top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the year, running back Christian McCaffrey missed extensive time and tight end George Kittle was sidelined against Seattle due to a hamstring issue.
But no one is going to be feeling bad for the Niners, who entered the 2024 campaign as favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight year and have been falling flat.
The Rams, 49ers and Seahawks are now all 5-5. They are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.
Los Angeles defeated San Francisco earlier in the season.
The Rams will face the Niners again on Dec. 12.
