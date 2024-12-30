Can The Rams Make A Deep Playoff Run With Their Current Performance?
Somehow, some way, the Los Angeles Rams are on a five-game winning streak and have won nine out of their last 11 games after their Saturday night win against the Arizona Cardinals during Week 17.
The first quarter of the match was completely scoreless, thanks to some impressive pressure from Rams defense and some sloppy plays from Rams offense. However, the second quarter saw the Rams score ten points and the Cardinals score none.
The third quarter changed things, though. Audiences saw the Rams’ scrappy defense suffer with some sloppy guarding that got the Cardinals their first touchdown and made the game close.
The Rams were unable to make another touchdown run, though, only being able to score three more points from a field goal anchored by Rams kicker Joshua Karty.
The Cardinals responded with their own field goal in the fourth, making the score 13-9. And then, with 42 seconds left in the game, the Cardinals eyed down the end zone from 1st and goal, all hope seeming to drain out of Rams fans everywhere.
And just when people were sure Murray would throw the game-winning pass that would put the Cardinals over the Rams, Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted the ball, stopping the touchdown attempt and rendering the game finished.
And so, the Rams walked away with another dangerously close win and a step closer to clinching a playoff berth. However, there might be a problem here.
Their Saturday night matchup became their third straight one-touchdown or less game. It also marked their seventh time in nine games that they had a scoreless first quarter.
And although this method has seemed to work in their recent wins, there are slim chances that the Rams will be able to make a promising playoff run amongst some of the NFL’s best teams playing the way they are now.
The Rams have chanced losses to two teams who have slim chances of seeing the playoffs this season, and they have not scored more than 20 points in any of their last three wins. And a lot of the offensive lapses start with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, which he acknowledges.
“Obviously, I’m the guy that touches the ball every single play so I can do a whole lot better job of making plays and giving guys opportunities to make plays … it’s team football, but obviously it starts with me just doing a better job of getting us going, especially early on,” said Stafford.
Meanwhile, Rams defense has been a true savior for the team in their wins, posing little worry to the Rams’ playoff chances and a true threat to other playoff teams.
Overall, though, one thing the Rams must pay attention to is their slow starts, which might not fly against top teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.
“[The Rams] need to start faster, and by starting faster … they [have to] do this in practice … [you need to] hyper focus … and have [your] first three plays [be your] best three plays. They gotta start faster and have a more consistent team,” said former NFL receiver Julian Edelman.
The team has proven that they can win different ways, seen in their 44-42 win over the playoff-clinching Buffalo Bills in Week 14 and their 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, but they will have to step it up if they plan on reaching the Super Bowl this season.
