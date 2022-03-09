Could Rams Find A Way To Sign L.A. Native Bobby Wagner?

The Los Angeles Rams watched linebacker Bobby Wagner for a decade. Could they add him to their roster?

Bobby Wagner called Los Angeles home during his childhood days while growing up in Ontario. Could he maybe be ready to take the hometown discount to return to the city with the Rams?

The Seattle Seahawks continued trimming the fat Tuesday evening when the team informed Wagner of his release. An eight-time All-Pro and leader of the 12th Man defense, Wagner, 31, is now a free agent for the first time in his career.

Seattle was looking for ways to continue to expand its salary cap after trading All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson. By releasing Wagner, the Seahawks will save $16.6 million in cash and cap space, but leave a glaring hole in the middle of their defense.

Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner

Los Angeles has few holes on its roster following a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the only major weaknesses would be at middle linebacker. Last season, the Rams traded away starter Kenny Young to acquire pass rusher, Von Miller.

The Rams are hopeful rookie Ernest Jones can build off his playoff success. Troy Reader is currently a restricted free agent and could elect to let him walk in hopes of gaining compensation.

Wagner, the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader, is coming off still an impressive season despite Seattle's regular season woes. He recorded 170 total tackles plus an interception.

Since being drafted out of Utah State, Wagner has recorded at least 104 tackles per season. He also has four tackles for losses and five quarterbacks each season.

The production hasn't diminished enough to where Wagner likely is willing to take a discount on the market. As for Los Angeles, its current predicament in paying the core names makes adding a player like Wagner an issue.

Los Angeles could come to terms on a long-term deal with quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to The Athletic, Stafford's new contract could give him an annual salary worth up to $45 million.

The Rams also are hopeful to extend All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And if that's not enough, GM Les Snead also is looking to try and find ways to keep Miller once free agency begins.

Perhaps Wagner returns home but goes to the other franchise that occupies SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to upgrade at linebacker and also have the funds to pay top dollar. Currently, the Chargers have the highest salary cap total at $56.3 million.

Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner

The Rams, meanwhile, currently are $20.2 million over the cap's $208.8 million budget.

This isn't to say Snead can't pull off yet another landmark deal, but his biggest enemy will be the salary cap and an open market. Logically and logistically, it simply doesn't add up.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.