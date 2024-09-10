Rams Bolster Offensive Line Depth Amid Recent Injury Spree
The Los Angeles Rams are not done adding to their offensive line depth amid the flurry of injuries they've suffered thus far.
According to Elite Loyalty Sports, the Rams have signed veteran offensive tackles Geron Christian and Ty Nsekhe.
It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Rams had signed Dylan McMahon off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. L.A. just added two more offensive linemen to go along with McMahon.
Considering the state of the Rams regarding the offensive line, these two new additions could play a vital role in the time being.
Christian, 28, has been around the NFL with a handful of teams, including the Washington Redskins/Football Team, Houston, Texas, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns, and was without the Tennessee Titans in the offseason. Christian is a Florida native and was selected No. 74 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft from Lousiville.
The 28-year-old started in all 39 games of his college career since joining the team as a true freshman. After his junior year in 2017, he declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. In his time in the NFL, he has played in 58 games and started in 25.
Last season with the Texans and Browns, Christian played in 637 offensive snaps, committed five penalties, and allowed four sacks with an overall player grade of 43.2, according to PFF. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds. The Rams will give him a shot to show that he belongs in the NFL.
Nsekhe, 38, comes along with Christain; however, it will be his third stint with the Rams organization. He was part of the Rams organization in 2012 and 2022.
The Rams claimed him off waivers before the 2012 season. He entered the league as a 26-year-old rookie and played in two games. The team waived him after that and signed him to the practice squad. The Rams ultimately waived Nsekhe in Aug. 2013.
Nsekhe's second stint came in 2022 when L.A. signed him in mid-October off the Colts' practice squad. He was signed to provide depth after a string of injuries on the offensive line. He started in 10 games last season, but he wasn't re-signed after the season.
These two could play a vital role in the Rams' offensive line. In their Week 2 matchup, L.A. will take on the Arizona Cardinals, and we'll find out soon if Nsekhe or Christian gets some run-ins for the Rams.
